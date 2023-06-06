Conflux Trading 26.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $686.70 million and $115.22 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000878 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,106.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00332496 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012964 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.60 or 0.00540813 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00064330 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.63 or 0.00422891 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003699 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,885,000,626 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,884,774,890.6449666 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.22937706 USD and is down -10.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $157,543,861.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.