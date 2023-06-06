Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.66-$12.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.51 billion-$3.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.54 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cooper Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $393.89.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE COO opened at $353.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $377.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $395.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total value of $414,084.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading

