Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 107.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 5.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Copart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Copart by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $7,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

CPRT traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $87.93. The company had a trading volume of 544,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,652. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $89.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

