Core Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.83.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.70. 1,803,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,287,273. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.06. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

