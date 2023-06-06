Core Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.07 Million in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.2% of Core Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE PG traded down $2.34 on Tuesday, reaching $143.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,465,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

