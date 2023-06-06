Core Wealth Partners LLC Invests $356,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,718 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Devon Energy by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DVN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,186,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,306,188. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

