Core Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in American International Group by 246.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,967,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,857,000 after buying an additional 3,534,049 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 498.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,878 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,612,000 after purchasing an additional 999,354 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in American International Group by 202.3% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,437,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,272,000 after purchasing an additional 962,295 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in American International Group by 132.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,327,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,010,000 after purchasing an additional 755,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.55. 1,533,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,804,811. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AIG. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

