Core Wealth Partners LLC Takes $406,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,389,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,291,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.11. 504,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,373. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.01. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $138.74.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

