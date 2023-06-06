Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $832.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,913. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $121.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.92.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several research firms have recently commented on CBRL. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 147,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,730,000 after buying an additional 62,228 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after purchasing an additional 97,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,198,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 256,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,963,000 after buying an additional 46,224 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.