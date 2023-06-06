Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRTO shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Criteo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Huber Research lowered Criteo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 51,449 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $1,589,259.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,075,679.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,178 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $37,483.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,885.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 51,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $1,589,259.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,075,679.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,882 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Criteo Stock Up 0.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth about $644,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 78.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 31,410 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 169.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 72.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 70,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.08. Criteo has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.31 and a beta of 0.90.

About Criteo

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

See Also

