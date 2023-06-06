Critical Review: D’Ieteren Group (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) versus Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

D’Ieteren Group (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Rating) and Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares D’Ieteren Group and Shift Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get D'Ieteren Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D’Ieteren Group N/A N/A N/A Shift Technologies -32.05% N/A -79.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares D’Ieteren Group and Shift Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D’Ieteren Group N/A N/A N/A 1.83 96.92 Shift Technologies $670.75 million 0.04 -$172.04 million ($17.19) -0.09

Insider and Institutional Ownership

D’Ieteren Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shift Technologies. Shift Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than D’Ieteren Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

13.8% of D’Ieteren Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Shift Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Shift Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for D’Ieteren Group and Shift Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D’Ieteren Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shift Technologies 1 6 0 0 1.86

Shift Technologies has a consensus target price of $1.20, indicating a potential downside of 26.38%. Given Shift Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shift Technologies is more favorable than D’Ieteren Group.

Summary

D’Ieteren Group beats Shift Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D’Ieteren Group

(Get Rating)

D’Ieteren Group engages in the distribution, replacement, and repair of automobile and motor vehicles parts. It operates through the following sgements: D’Ieteren Auto, Belron, Moleskine, TVH, and PHE. The D’Ieteren Auto segment distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Porsche, and Yamaha vehicles. The Belron segment offers vehicle glass repair and replacement services under Carglass, Safelite AutoGlass, and Autoglass brand names. The Moleskine segment develops and sells notebooks and writing, travel, as well as reading accessories through a multichannel distribution. The PHE segment refers to the sale of spare parts to independent dealers and customers. The company was founded by Jean-Joseph D’Ieteren in 1805 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About Shift Technologies

(Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform; and provides financing and vehicle protection products. The company also provides value-added products, such as vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waiver coverage, wheel and tire coverage, prepaid maintenance plans, and appearance protection plans. In addition, it is involved in the sale of used vehicles through wholesale auctions or directly to a wholesaler. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for D'Ieteren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D'Ieteren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.