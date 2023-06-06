CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $717.20 million-$727.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $718.90 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.32-$2.43 EPS.
CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $154.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.60. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of -237.05 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- Urban Outfitters Stages an Impressive Turnaround
- Nutanix Stock Surges Higher After Raised Guidance
- Are Red Robin’s Sizzling Gains Overcooked or Just Starting?
- 3 Reasons The Wayfair Rally Is Way Overdone
- Time To Buy Regional Banks? Insider Buying Says Yes
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.