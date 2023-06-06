Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCI traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $112.66. The company had a trading volume of 337,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,239. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.18 and a 200-day moving average of $132.85.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

