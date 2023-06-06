CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.75 (LON:CTUK)

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc (LON:CTUK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

CTUK stock opened at GBX 303 ($3.77) on Tuesday. CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 256 ($3.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 325 ($4.04). The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. The stock has a market cap of £321.15 million, a P/E ratio of -721.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 301.54.

About CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

