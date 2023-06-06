CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.75 (LON:CTUK)

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc (LON:CTUK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Stock Up 0.8 %
CTUK stock opened at GBX 303 ($3.77) on Tuesday. CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 256 ($3.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 325 ($4.04). The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. The stock has a market cap of £321.15 million, a P/E ratio of -721.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 301.54.
About CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust
Recommended Stories
- Dollar General May Create an Opportunity for Patient Investors
- Near a 52-Week Low, Is Target’s Stock a Retail Bargain?
- 3 High-Yield Values Ready To Rebound
- What’s Behind Circor’s Rally, Any Room Left?
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
Receive News & Ratings for CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.