CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTIC. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.