CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Purchased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 390.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,160 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems owned about 0.09% of CubeSmart worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 370.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 234,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 184,485 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 15,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,349,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,335,000 after purchasing an additional 275,450 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,204,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,744,000 after purchasing an additional 301,351 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of CUBE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.13. 1,107,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.58. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.45%.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,780,803.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

