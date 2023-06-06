CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.58.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $70.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.26. The stock has a market cap of $90.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in CVS Health by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in CVS Health by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 714,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $68,180,000 after purchasing an additional 130,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

