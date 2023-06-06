CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 158.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,753,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075,772 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.0% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.14% of CVS Health worth $163,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.25. 3,742,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,909,920. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average of $83.26. The firm has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

