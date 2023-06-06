CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 213.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 436,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,649,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 159,760 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,888,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 306,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,542,000 after buying an additional 33,770 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 618.5% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,782 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CVS opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.26.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.