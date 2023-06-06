CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 37,627 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $51,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,540 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after buying an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6,966.4% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,468,302 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after buying an additional 1,077,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,859,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,901,830. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.26. The company has a market capitalization of $90.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

