Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYTK traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.73. 606,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,574. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.80. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $55.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 439.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $136,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,330.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $157,349.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $136,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,330.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,559,676. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.