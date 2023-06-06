DA Davidson Lowers SentinelOne (NYSE:S) to Neutral

DA Davidson downgraded shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $13.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00.

S has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.

SentinelOne Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.54. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $26,484.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 391,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,748,294.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $26,484.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 391,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,748,294.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $2,361,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 562,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,479,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,069 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,609 over the last 90 days. 5.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

