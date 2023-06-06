DAO Maker (DAO) Price Reaches $1.01

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 6th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $168.94 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00003726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,102,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

