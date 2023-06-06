Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $1,460,905.13 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CFO David M. Obstler sold 14,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $1,460,905.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,621.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Datadog Stock Up 1.5 %

Datadog stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.85. 4,747,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,337,734. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

