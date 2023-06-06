Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,665 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $60,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Deere & Company by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,440,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DE traded up $6.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $370.38. 1,052,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $377.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.33. The company has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

