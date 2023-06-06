DEI (DEI) Price Down 12.2% This Week

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. During the last week, DEI has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and $381.61 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.79 or 0.00333569 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012913 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

