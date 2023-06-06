DEI (DEI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.44 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $6,459.30 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000709 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.52 or 0.00339654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013627 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.