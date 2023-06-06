Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.81.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.94.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 147.96% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 24,646 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,988,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,370,000 after buying an additional 511,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.