Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.38.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.60.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

