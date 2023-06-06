Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,427 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,321,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,065,000 after purchasing an additional 131,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Devon Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after acquiring an additional 356,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,993,000 after purchasing an additional 797,813 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,563,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,317,247. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.57.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Bank of America decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.