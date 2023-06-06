Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Shares Gap Down to $109.87

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $109.87, but opened at $106.84. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $109.51, with a volume of 62,360 shares traded.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.23. The company has a market capitalization of $578.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 4.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GUSH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 842.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter worth $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

