Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Trading Down 5.8%

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.61 and last traded at $39.13. Approximately 162,354 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 98,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IRON shares. Raymond James started coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Disc Medicine Opco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Disc Medicine Opco Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Disc Medicine Opco ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.53). Research analysts forecast that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter valued at $9,945,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter valued at $4,843,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Further Reading

