Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Rating Lowered by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $170.00 target price on the stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Dollar General from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. OTR Global raised Dollar General to a positive rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.50.

Dollar General Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $158.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $158.32 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.80.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

