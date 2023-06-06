Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Buys $60,180.00 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $60,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,723,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,922,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 1,905 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $28,346.40.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,904 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $115,161.28.

On Friday, May 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 1,590 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $23,261.70.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,027 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $88,958.52.

On Monday, May 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 5,363 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $78,782.47.

On Thursday, May 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 5,430 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $79,875.30.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 35,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $536,200.00.

Donegal Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.79. The company had a trading volume of 985 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,032. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -212.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 63.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 69,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 27,270 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 57,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

