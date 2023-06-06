Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.25

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFHGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.25 and last traded at $20.22, with a volume of 58747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Dream Finders Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Up 6.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $1,051,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,036,000 after acquiring an additional 279,730 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

Further Reading

