Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.25

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.25 and last traded at $20.22, with a volume of 58747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.
Separately, TheStreet raised Dream Finders Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.
