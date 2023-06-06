Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.25

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.25 and last traded at $20.22, with a volume of 58747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Dream Finders Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Dream Finders Homes Trading Up 6.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

About Dream Finders Homes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $1,051,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,036,000 after acquiring an additional 279,730 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.