Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.25.

DIR.UN has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Trading Down 1.2 %

TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$13.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.20. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$10.25 and a 52 week high of C$15.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.66.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

