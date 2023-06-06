Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on DUFRY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dufry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dufry in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Dufry in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Dufry Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUFRY opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36. Dufry has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

About Dufry

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, The Americas, and Global Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

