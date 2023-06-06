Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) by 19,064.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,370,360 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Duke Energy worth $141,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,363,000 after acquiring an additional 58,340 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.15. 298,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.30. The firm has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

