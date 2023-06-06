DWF Group (LON:DWF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $53.00

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.66), with a volume of 145443 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.60 ($0.73).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DWF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.99) price target on shares of DWF Group in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

DWF Group Stock Down 9.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 72.34. The company has a market capitalization of £181.19 million, a PE ratio of 675.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.25.

About DWF Group

DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Legal Advisory Services, Connected Services, and Mindcrest. It offers legal advice, commercial intelligence, and relevant industry services; products and business services that enhance and complement its legal offerings; and outsourced and process-led legal services to standardise, systemise, scale, and optimise legal workflows.

