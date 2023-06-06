DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Craig Hallum

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DZSI. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of DZS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of DZS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.57.
DZS Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DZSI opened at $3.48 on Friday. DZS has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $19.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $108.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.33.
DZS Company Profile
DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.
