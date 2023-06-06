DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Craig Hallum

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DZSI. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of DZS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of DZS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.57.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI opened at $3.48 on Friday. DZS has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $19.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $108.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DZSI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DZS during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in DZS during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in DZS by 551.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in DZS by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in DZS by 451.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

