e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $107.68

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.68 and last traded at $107.09, with a volume of 213599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 94.73 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $2,009,070.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,046,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $2,009,070.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,046,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,998.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 198,926 shares of company stock valued at $17,915,777 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

