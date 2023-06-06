Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Down 3.1%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) shares fell 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.90 and last traded at $41.11. 18,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 284,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGLE. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $580.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.26%.

In related news, Director Justin A. Knowles purchased 1,700 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.27 per share, for a total transaction of $80,359.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,151.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth $17,690,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,342.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 234,245 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 35.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,589,000 after acquiring an additional 185,277 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 115.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after acquiring an additional 166,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 793.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

