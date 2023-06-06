Edgar Lomax Co. VA Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $936,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 453,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,200,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,472,000 after acquiring an additional 646,762 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,549,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,739,000 after acquiring an additional 43,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.99. 4,747,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,657,543. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.