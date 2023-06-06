Edgar Lomax Co. VA Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 3.3% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $55,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after acquiring an additional 317,858 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,104,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,157,451,000 after buying an additional 862,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,467,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,595,840,000 after buying an additional 1,529,779 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $38.68. 9,286,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,992,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.64. The company has a market capitalization of $218.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.