Edgar Lomax Co. VA Decreases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $13,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,144,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,830 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after buying an additional 18,252,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,816,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,394,000 after buying an additional 729,359 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,041,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,172,000 after buying an additional 416,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.05. 11,131,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,326,484. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $154.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Stories

