Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 4,545 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lessened its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488,764 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon comprises about 1.4% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA owned 0.06% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $22,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of BK traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.61. 2,396,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,653,292. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

