Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 4,610 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 798,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz makes up 2.0% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $32,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.4 %

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,662,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,754,000. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.