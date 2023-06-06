Ediston Property Investment Company plc (EPIC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.42 on June 30th

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ediston Property Investment Price Performance

LON:EPIC opened at GBX 63 ($0.78) on Tuesday. Ediston Property Investment has a one year low of GBX 58.60 ($0.73) and a one year high of GBX 82 ($1.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a current ratio of 31.16. The firm has a market cap of £133.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 614.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63.72.

Get Ediston Property Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($0.99) price objective on shares of Ediston Property Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ediston Property Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ediston Property Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.