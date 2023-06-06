Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO) versus Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Financial Contrast

Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Rating) and Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.6% of Eightco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Packaging Co. of America shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Eightco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Packaging Co. of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eightco and Packaging Co. of America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eightco $43.99 million 0.10 -$47.26 million N/A N/A Packaging Co. of America $8.48 billion 1.35 $1.03 billion $10.42 12.20

Analyst Ratings

Packaging Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Eightco.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Eightco and Packaging Co. of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eightco 0 0 0 0 N/A Packaging Co. of America 2 3 1 0 1.83

Packaging Co. of America has a consensus target price of $127.29, suggesting a potential upside of 0.11%. Given Packaging Co. of America’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Packaging Co. of America is more favorable than Eightco.

Profitability

This table compares Eightco and Packaging Co. of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eightco -218.45% -574.35% -108.36% Packaging Co. of America 11.61% 25.59% 12.01%

Summary

Packaging Co. of America beats Eightco on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eightco

Cryptyde Inc. is focused on leveraging blockchain technologies to disrupt consumer facing industries. Cryptyde Inc. is based in SAFETY HARBOR, Florida.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on transportation assets, such as rail cars, and trucks. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

