Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Elastic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other Elastic news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $120,289.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,258.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $230,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $120,289.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,258.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,118 shares of company stock worth $1,055,917 over the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Elastic Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Elastic by 3.0% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Elastic by 7.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Elastic by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $72.83 on Thursday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

See Also

